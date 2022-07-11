Shawn Mendes suspends his tour to focus on his mental health

Shawn Mendes has put his tour on hold after hitting a tipping point in his mental health.

The Canadian musician was scheduled to perform in Saint Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, July 9, but released a statement on Friday confirming that he would be rescheduling his next 12 performances.

“It breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I will have to postpone the next three weeks of shows in Uncasville, CT until further notice. I’ve been on tour since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been hard being on the road away from my friends and family. »

While Shawn Mendes thought he was ready to get back to gigging after a few “off-road” years, he quickly decided it was too soon. “This decision was premature and unfortunately the price of the road and the pressure caught up with me and I reached a breaking point, continues the 23-year-old musician. I need time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health. »

Shawn Mendes concludes the post by insisting that he will let fans know about tour updates as soon as possible.

Recall that Shawn separated from Camila Cabello after 2 years together at the end of 2021.

He admitted last April that he sometimes had trouble being 100% himself, and that it affected him a lot.

We wish him a speedy recovery!

