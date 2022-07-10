Shawn Mendes suspends his Wonder tour to take care of himself

Canadian star Shawn Mendes, 23, has put his world tour on hold to “take care of (his) mental health”.

The Canadian singer began his tour on June 27 in Portland, United States. -AFP

















” I’ve been on tour since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been hard to be on tour away from my friends and family. In a message posted on Instagram, singer Shawn Mendes, 23, explained that he had reached ” a breaking point “.

” After several years without touring, I thought I was ready to return, but this decision was premature and unfortunately the pressure caught up with me.he continues. It breaks my heart to announce this, but I will have to postpone the concerts scheduled for the next three weeks until further notice. After talking about it with my team and my doctors, I need to take time to heal myself and take care of my mental health. »













European tour in 2023

The Canadian singer, who learned the guitar on his own at 13 by watching tutorials on the Internet, began his tour on June 27 in Portland, United States, a year late due to the Covid-19 epidemic. 19.







More than 80 concert dates are scheduled across North America until the fall of 2022 before he travels to Europe in 2023. Shawn Mendes is still expected in Bordeaux on June 3, 2023 then in Paris on June 29 June.









Shawn Mendes released his fourth album in December 2020, wonder. Before him there had been Shawn Mendes (May 2018), Illuminate (September 2016) and Handwritten (April 2015).











