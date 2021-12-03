Shawn Mendes talks about goodbye to Camila Cabello in the new song It’ll Be Okay

Two weeks after the end of the story between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, the 23-year-old singer releases his new single It’ll be okay which seems to document in detail the farewell between the two pop stars. Although Mendes now glosses over with a certain nonchalance about what inspired his latest song, in reality the Canadian singer in the documentary Wonder he had already admitted that each of his love songs had been made with Camila in mind, thus putting the pieces together now that Shawn Mendes and Cabello have split it’s really hard to believe he wrote a song with an old flame in mind (like Hailey Baldwin) and not his latest partner, the singer of Don’t go yet.

With regard to It’ll be okay (which then translated would be It will all be fine), the lyrics of the song seem to fit perfectly with what has been told about the end of the story between Cabello and Mendes and how both pop stars would have noticed that the love that had united them for two years was fading. . “If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy / Everything will be fine / If we can’t stop the bleeding / We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay / I’ll love you anyway”, sings Shawn who, with this new song, opens for the first time about the end of the story with the star of Havana, announced by both with a message via social media where the couple assured that they remained on good terms. A version that of “let’s be friends” which seems to be confirmed also by the actress of the film Cinderella who, in the past few hours, has shared on her Twitter account the new song of the ex-boyfriend, demonstrating that she and Mendes intend to support each other as and more than before.

“The relationship was getting stale and they decided it was better to be friends,” a source very close to the singer told in unsuspecting times. Señorita and to that of Lost in Japan, whose words today seem to be a real prophecy. And to think that until two weeks ago Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had always appeared happy and very close and this is when they paraded on the red carpet in favor of the flashes of photographers as well as when they were paparazzi during a walk in the neighborhood or a romantic dinner.

To put an end to the story between the two pop stars seem to have been too many work commitments that both of which, in the long run, would have ended up wearing down the relationship making it come to an end. Too bad that Shawn and Camila couldn’t manage the distance as together they were really beautiful; the good thing is, however, that we will not only have a good memory of them and some Instagram posts, but also a wonderful love song like It’ll be okay.

