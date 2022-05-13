Shawn Mendes teams up with Tommy Hilfiger for new summer campaign

Shawn Mendes (and his abs) teamed up with Tommy Hilfiger as part of a summer campaign, bringing back the classics of tommy using sustainable materials. The duo is even considering a long-term partnership and we’re not sorry about that!

The collection Play it forward will be available from May 16th.

This is the magazine People who reported the words of the singer and the designate of fashion.

” I’ve always been inspired by Tommy and the iconic brand he built, and I’m thrilled to share our journey with my fans. “said Shawn Mendes. ” Everyone has a role to play in creating a more sustainable future and I am inspired to see what we can accomplish “.

” Shawn is not only a multi-talented musician, he also represents a new generation of “Future Makers” who understand the need for action. […] By joining forces with Shawn to learn, share and innovate, we can build on what we have already achieved and take our sustainability journey to the next level. “, later mentioned Tommy Hilfiger.

” I look forward to learning from each other, exploring how creative reimagining can have a positive effect on the fashion industry, and sharing what living more sustainably means to me. added the singer.

Remember that Shawn Mendez was dressed by Tommy Hilfiger for the most recent Met Gala and the result was absolutely sublime and in the image of the brand.

And you, are you going to get some pieces (or all) of the collection Play it forward?