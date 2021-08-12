Shawn Mendes, the dedication of his girlfriend excited fans

Do you know who is the famous and beautiful girlfriend of Canadian singer Shawn Mendes? His social dedication has made the hearts of fans melt.

Sweet smile, scratchy voice and innate talent in making anyone excited with his guitar, the young and talented Shawn Mendes is today one of the most beloved pop singers in the world. Author of love songs that have become big radio hits, the Canadian artist has only 23 years, but he has already built a respectable career.

Class 1998 and originally from the beautiful city of Toronto in Canada, he made himself known to the public when he was still very young. In 2015 his single Stitches reached the top of the charts not only at home but also in the UNITED STATES and THE UNITED KINGDOM. Since then he has done nothing but grow professionally and expand his already large group of fans. After winning numerous awards and officially established himself as a pop music star, the young artist has also found love: do you know who the girlfriend is? His dedication is very deep.

Shawn Mendes and the dedication of his girlfriend Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes’ girlfriend is the gorgeous Camilla Cabello, singer and former member of the band Fifth Harmony. The Cuban singer-songwriter he decided to continue his solo career and achieved great notoriety thanks to the single Havana, a couple of summers ago. For some time there has been talk of a possible flirtation between the two young stars, until it was they themselves who confirmed the rumors. Today they form a beautiful couple and together they have also recorded Senorita, sweet and sensual song in which they duet.

“I learned a lot about love because of this guy” Camila writes on social media, referring to her relationship with Shawn and love as a concept. “There are not only the happy and blessed moments you see in the photos. When you are with someone it seems that this reflects you like a mirror: I have to constantly compare myself with my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities.” A very deep thought, that of the young singer. “Sometimes it is not as simple as it appears in the photos. Sometimes it is messy, uncomfortable, ugly. And being in love means choosing that person over and over again, with whom to deal with disorder”.

