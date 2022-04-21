Shawn Mendes to Receive Prestigious JUNO Award

Winner of 11 career JUNOs, Shawn Mendes will be awarded the prestigious JUNO Award for International Outreach, in recognition of the global impact of his music! This award ceremony will take place next Sunday, May 15, in Toronto, as part of the 51and edition of this gala celebrating the best of Canadian music.

the JUNO Award for International Outreach recognizes Canadian artists who have reached exceptional heights on the world stage. The award aims to honor Canadian talent who, in addition to reaching the top of the charts, has contributed to the influence of Canadian music around the world.

Since the creation of the JUNOs in 1970, the JUNO Award for International Outreach has only been awarded eight times, the last dating back to 2018. Shawn Mendes will join the Arcade Fire, Bryan Adams, Celine Dion, Drake, Sarah McLachlan and Shania Twain who have in turn earned this coveted trophy.

” Receiving this award will be a surreal moment! To be recognized for my work, not only in Canada, but around the world, is a huge honour. I am honored and humbled to join this group of exceptional artists who have made the reputation of Canadian music “Reacted Shawn Mendes in a press release, following this announcement.

” Shawn is a model of commitment and passion for his profession. Whether in his work as a songwriter or founding the Shawn Mendes Foundation, he has always demonstrated an incredible passion for music and developing the next generation of creators. added Allan Reid, President and CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards.

Shawn Mendes is also nominated in four categories this year at the JUNOs: Artist of the Year, TikTok People’s Choice, Album of the Year and Pop Album of the Year (wonder).

Less than two years after the release of his most recent album in December 2020, Shawn Mendes will release a new disc by the end of the year which could include the songs When You’re Gone, It’ll Be Okay and summer of loveunveiled in recent months.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter will also present two concerts at the Bell Center in Montreal, on August 15 and 16, 2022, as part of his international tour. wonder.