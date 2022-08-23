Shawn Mendes, Tom Holland, Jonah Hill… The stars are taking charge of their mental health

PEOPLE – Actors Tom Holland, Jonah Hill and singer Shawn Mendes have all three put forward mental health issues to take a step back

Does the mental health of artists finally weigh in the balance? Recently, actors Tom Holland, Jonah Hill and singer Shawn Mendes have all three put forward mental health issues to explain their intention to withdraw.

Tom Holland has announced that he is quitting social media, Jonah Hill that he will no longer promote his films and Shawn Mendes has canceled part of his tour. Is this the sign of a change of era among artists?

Problems as old as show business

Mental health issues among celebrities are as old as show business itself. If some like Marilyn Monroe, Judy Garland or Michael Jackson have clearly been crushed by the system, for others these problems are not necessarily related to the film or record industry. But media exposure can resonate with them or make things worse.

In her autobiography Call Me Crazy, the actress Anne Heche, who died recently, had thus evoked personality disorders linked to a difficult childhood. On the music side, artists like Kanye West or Demi Lovato have also spoken openly about his bipolarity for the first or his addictions for the second. Kit Harrington, unforgettable Jon Snow from Games of Thro(…) Read more at 20minutes

Read also :

Salma Hayek and Annie Murphy Set to Join ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6

Chris Evans reacts to claims about Captain America’s virginity in ‘She-Hulk’

Lili Reinhart reveals what changes in Riverdale kisses and kisses in real life… Alison Brie dreams of collaborating with Quentin Tarantino…