Shawn Mendes walks under a blizzard in “It’ll Be Okay” video

If love is hot, breaking up is something as cold as snow: the same snow under which it walks Shawn Mendes in the video of “It’ll Be Okay”.

The 23-year-old singer released the music clip of the ballad released shortly after he and Camila Cabello announced the breakup last November.

In the text he seems to face all the apprehension that follows the end of a relationship and for this according to the fans the song it would speak of the end of their story. “Will we make it? / Will it hurt? – the artist sings – “If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy / Everything will be fine / If we can’t stop bleeding / We don’t have to fix it / We don’t have to stay / I will love you anyway.“

The video – see above – was directed by Jay Martin and reflects the melancholy feeling of these words showing Shawn Mendes walking alone at night in his city, Toronto, while a snowstorm surrounds him.

We will be able to listen to “It’ll Be Okay” live in two Italian dates of the Wonder: The World Tour, on 2 April 2022 in Bologna and on 9 May in Milan.

