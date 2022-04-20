Shawn Mendes wants to be honest with his fans and posts a touching message

Singer Shawn Mendes wrote a letter to his fans on the Twitter platform in which he says he sometimes feels overwhelmed by what he should be and what he should do.

• Read also: Shawn Mendes opens up about his breakup with Camila Cabello in an emotional video

In his letter, Shawn describes that he has to be honest and that he is afraid that people will have a lower impression of him if he is 100% himself and transparent.

“Sometimes I wonder what I should do with my life and the answer is always ‘tell the truth and be true’, but it’s hard to do. I’m afraid that if people see the truth, they’ll be disappointed in me. Let them get tired of me. In those moments when I feel depressed, I pretend or I hide it”.

“The truth is that I am a 23 year old young man who is constantly stealing or drowning. Maybe that’s just what it’s like to be in your twenties in general, I don’t know, or it’s just me.” He keeps on.

“I really want to show the world who I am, the 100% honest and unique person, without having to worry about what people think and feeling free. Often it’s a battle for me. The truth is, even with so much success, it’s hard for me not to feel like I’m failing. I’m obsessed with what I don’t have, rather than what I already have. The truth is, I feel overwhelmed and overstimulated.”

However, no need to worry about it. The singer reassures his fans by indicating that he is still fine, that he simply wants to tell the truth.

It has now been a few months since his relationship with Camila Cabello ended and their situation has been widely publicized.

Shawn hopes his message can resonate with some people. Several comments sent her love and compassion.

These videos might interest you:

The significant separations of 2021

12 celebrities who have spoken openly about anxiety