Shawn Mendes was caught with a mystery woman after his breakup with Camila Cabello

After being engaged to Camila Cabello (Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) for 4 years, the Canadian singer and musician will give himself a new chance at love.

Popular Canadian singer and songwriter shawn mendes Has come back to the fore. This time, she has sparked speculations about the rapid resurgence of her love life after her recent breakup with the singer. camila billoWith whom he has been interacting since 2019. This week, the Canadian heartthrob was seen surprisingly Enjoying a romantic dinner in West Hollywood in the company of a mysterious “Miss” Which has surprised everyone.

“Interpreter ofstitchesThe paparazzi couldn’t avoid the cameras during a dinner at the EP&LP Rooftop & Restaurant in West Hollywood, which promised to be much more than a simple evening among friends. Mystery surrounds an unknown brunette, who apparently must have won the artist’s heart. Sources close to the incident gave this information tmz The couple entered the restaurant in an impromptu display of public affection.

One image in particular caught the attention of fans and viewers. His, Mysterious woman has her arm around the 25-year-old singerWhich has been interpreted by some as a possible attempt to mark his territory and scare off other fans, without any hint of concealment, This display of affection has further fueled rumors about the romantic nature of their relationship.

The “Senorita” singer didn’t hide and was caught very much in love on a romantic evening with an unknown woman (TMZ).

During dinner, the couple was enjoying an intimate evening where only the two of them were present. Eyewitnesses said that Shawn and his partner They smiled, kissed each other and talked animatedly all night long., “Basically we’re doing everything except keeping our lips sealed,” he said. Their chemistry was clearly visible and it seemed like they were having a good time together.

Finally, about an hour and a half later, the lovebirds left the restaurant together, ending a romantic evening.

The meeting marks Shawn Mendes’ first known romantic relationship since his split from Camila Cabello in June this year. The artists collaborated together on the 2015 song “I Know What You Did Last Summer”, when Cabello was still part of the music group Fifth Harmony. After several statements where they claimed to be just friends and share a professional relationship, the duo released the song “MemoryIn 2018. Camila was in a relationship with Matthew Hussey which ended shortly after the song’s release.

In April, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were caught in romantic poses at Coachella (Twitter @PopBase)

Shaunmila, the name by which fans referred to the couple, initially started dating in 2019 and it is known that they have shared many moments together, as they even spent the quarantine living under the same roof during the pandemic. The couple was also characterized by their public moments of affection and pampering. However, in November 2021 they announced their separation.

Almost a year and a half after announcing their first breakup, they appeared to be giving their romance a second chance. Thus, earlier this year, they were seen very happy again, enjoying a passionate kiss at the Coachella festival and walking hand in hand on the streets of New York. However, despite these attempts at reconciliation, their relationship did not last and they announced it was all over after just two months, in June.