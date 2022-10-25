Shawn Mendes will not come to the Bell Center

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes will not give his concerts at the Bell Center in Montreal on August 15 and 16, and is also canceling the rest of his world tour to take care of his mental health.

The young Toronto star informed her many admirers of her decision on Wednesday on her social networks.

After thinking it over and going over the issue with his close guard and a delegation of health care workers, it became clear to him that he had to take some time for himself.

“I was unprepared for the impact that going back on tour would have on me,” he confessed.

Break needed

Such a break, which he never allowed himself to take, is necessary to refocus and come back stronger, he argued.

Earlier this month, 23-year-old Shawn Mendes, already one of the most in-demand artists on the planet, announced he was taking a three-week hiatus from his world tour. Wonderful.

“At this point, I have to prioritize my health. But that doesn’t mean I’m going to stop creating new music,” the young man also said.

Raised in Pickering, a suburb of Toronto, Shawn Mendes had not yet left his teens when he began to climb the ladder of pop music very quickly.