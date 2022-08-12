Entertainment

Shawn Michaels insulting Dwayne Johnson’s grandmother sparked a rivalry that culminated in a backstage brawl and the missed dream match between The Rock and HBK

Simply put, Shawn Michaels and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are two of the greatest superstars in WWE history. Honestly, one could easily argue for one (or both) to be included on pro wrestling’s Mount Rushmore, given the impact both have had on the business.

Unfortunately, however, we never got that dream match between ‘The Heartbreak Kid and ‘The Great One’. It was certainly possible on multiple occasions, but a bit of actual animosity between the two legends — animosity that led to a legitimate backstage brawl — prevented it from happening. And it all started before Johnson joined the family business.

