Shawn Rhoden is dead: body building in shock

Shawn Rhoden, star of bodubuilding and former Mr-Olympia champion died at 46 of a heart attack.

He was one of the main players in bodybuilding worldwide, winning Olympia in 2018 and defeating multiple champion Phil Heath 7 times.

It is not just, at 43, to be able to win the ambitious Mr Olympia.

Shawn started training in the 90s. In 2010 he turned professional.

“Rhoden was born in Kingston – he rebuilt The Sun – in Jamaica, in 1975. He started in bodybuilding in the early 1990s, but was a football player as a young man, according to Generation Iron.

Rhoden faced some obstacles early in his bodybuilding career. He had some injuries that forced him to stop competing. His father also died during the height of his bodybuilding career.

Rhoden reportedly had substance abuse issues, Men’s Health reported. However, he was able to turn his career around and return to the world of bodybuilding ”.

In July, 23-year-old bodybuilder Odalis Santos Mena suffered cardiac arrest and died following a failed operation to stop excess sweat in her armpits.

Coroners pointed to a lethal combination of the steroid Mena was taking and the anesthetic, the New York Post reports.

PROFESSIONALS HAVE NO CHOICE TO SKIP STEROIDS

The attention is turning to the business of bodybuilding, the lives of its stars and the price of finding “perfect” places on their bodies.

Many could be forgiven for thinking that athletes’ bodies are healthy when they see bulging muscles and toned physiques.

But as late bodybuilder Rich Piana admitted in 2016, steroid use – which he says is widespread and almost inevitable for professionals – “is bad for your body.”

Piana, who died in 2017 two weeks after being put into an induced coma, said in 2016: “If you can choose to stay natural or go on steroids, stay natural.

“There’s no point in doing steroids, you’re just hurting your body, you’re hurting yourself.”

But he admitted: “If you want to become a professional bodybuilder, guess what? You probably have to fucking do it. You will have no choice “.



