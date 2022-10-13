Shay Mitchell adopts the “copper hair” red color and signs THE hair trend of this mid-season

Shay Mitchell caused a sensation with its new coloring at Milan Fashion Week…

It was already the big trend this spring, powered by the supermodel Kendall Jenner during the parade Prada fall-winter 2022-2023. The trend of coppery red called “Copper Hair” would therefore be here to stay. In effect, Shay Mitchell, invited to the last Milan Fashion Week, caused a sensation by multiplying the sharp looks, all associated with a new flamboyant red color: the Copper Hair. Suitable for all skin tones, this color is a very warm red that highlights the structure of the face. A detail that did not escape the actress of pretty Little Liarsattracting the attention of all photographers street style with her new red hair:

Shay Mitchell at the Fendi Spring/Summer 2022-2023 show

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Shay Mitchell at the Bally Spring/Summer 2022-2023 show

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Shay Mitchell at the BOSS Spring/Summer 2022-2023 show

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

An easy trend to adopt

For blondes, a simple coloring is enough, while brunettes will have to plan to lighten their hair so that the hairdresser can then work on the intensity of the copper. Less aggressive than total bleaching, “copper hair” coloring is the ideal alternative for a gentle change of head. Neither too bright nor too light, this flamboyant hair color makes us want to go to the hairdresser! Ultimate proof of its success, all the celebrities have taken over the trend, Gigi Hadid and Zendaya as leaders. Inspiration in pictures:

Zendaya at the 2022 Emmy Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Barbie Ferreira at the Euphoria premiere in April 2022

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Kendall Jenner at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Arturo Holmes/Movie Magic

Gigi Hadid at the Versace Fall/Winter 2021-2022 show