Shay Segev sole CEO of Dazn

Dazn Group today announces the implementation of a new Group structure and some leadership changes that will allow Dazn to realize its ambitious growth and product strategy. From today, Shay Segev will be the only CEO of Dazn Group. Segev joined Dazn in June 2021, before being CEO of Entain, a FTSE 100 company. He has a proven track record in scaling digital consumer businesses, which is essential in view of the expansion that DAZN will carry out on its offering which will include, together to its sports streaming service, interactive and engaging content for fans.

Segev joined Entain in 2016 when it was a small business and over the course of five years he oversaw major growth, notably, the acquisition of bwin.party and Ladbrokes Coral and the creation of BetMGM. By the time he joined DAZN, Entain had now become the market leader with a capitalization of £ 10 billion. James Rushton, Co-Founder of Dazn, will continue his current supervisory responsibilities dedicated to growth in local markets, acquisition of rights and content. With 25 years of experience in the sports industry, Rushton spent the majority of his career at Perform Group, where he spearheaded many significant innovations, such as market expansion and revenue growth, including the launch of Dazn in 2016.

In addition, Darren Waterman joins Dazn as CFO of Dazn Group – based in London – after an extraordinary experience gained at Amazon, where he led the finance team responsible for Prime Video internationally. World-class leader and experienced TMT executive, Waterman brings to Dazn a wealth of experience in successful geographic expansion, video streaming, product innovation and investment in sports, TV and film content. After nearly four years as CFO, Stuart Epstein will continue to hold the role of Senior Advisor and member of the Dazn Board, thus enabling a smooth and effective transition of his current roles and responsibilities during the first half of 2022.

Kevin Mayer, Group Chairman of Dazn Group, said, “Dazn has become the global leader in sports streaming in just five years and it’s time to take this business to the next level. Shay Segev’s technological background and exceptional experience in achieving important results, will be extremely beneficial considering the introduction that Dazn will make of additional interactive services, with the aim of engaging fans, such as betting and e-commerce to allow users enjoy together with our main live sports streaming offering. James Rushton’s experience in sports rights and his deep understanding of the markets will ensure Dazn continues to nurture and grow its core business. We thank Stuart Epstein for his important and valuable contributions, and we can’t wait to see him involved in this new role; in addition, we are delighted to welcome such a strong talent as Darren Waterman. Being able to attract new people of such a high caliber is a testament to the strength of our business and our future ”.

These changes come in the wake of Dazn’s significant global momentum, including LaLiga’s recent rights win in Spain, being named Apple TV App of the Year for 2021, and achieving a record number of fans across the country. world. Looking forward to 2022, fans can look forward to an even more immersive and interactive experience with Dazn as the company advances with betting, gaming, e-commerce, NFT, and technological advancements in the visual experience.