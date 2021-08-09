Entertainment

Shazam! 2: a spoiler moment from the set | Cinema

The shots and videos stolen from the Shazam set have no end! Fury of the Gods, sequel to the DC cinecomic directed by David F. Sandberg.

The new video from the set shows us a decidedly spoiled moment starring Jack Dylan Grazer, returning as Freddy, and gives us a first look at Rachel Zegler in stage costume.

The video leaves no room for doubt: the spark will spring between the two characters!

In the cast of Shazam 2! Fury of the God there will be Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Faithe Herman, Jack Dylan Grazer, Meagan Good, Adam Brody and Djimon Hounsou. Helen Mirren was cast as the antagonist Hespera, daughter of Atlas, alongside Lucy Liu.

Little and nothing is known about the story, but the superheroes of the Shazam family will have a less marginal role this time around.

The opening credits scene of the first film heralded the involvement of Sivana And Mr. Mind, a super-intelligent alien worm who is head of the Society of Monsters of Evil, but it seems that production for the sequel preferred to focus on the two antagonists Kalypso and Hespera, two sisters played by Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu.

We remind you that the film will be released on June 2, 2023.

What do you think of Shazam! Fury of the Gods and how long are you waiting for the DC Comics film produced by Warner Bros? Tell us yours in the comments below at the bottom of the article!

