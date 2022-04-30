Shazam 2: at CinemaCon it was confirmed that Wonder Woman will have a role in the film

At CinemaCon, a new Shazam 2 video was presented where Gal Gadot could be seen as Wonder Woman. We tell you everything that is known here!

This week passed CinemaConan event where exclusive news about several films from various producers are presented, and Shazam 2 He had his moment to shine. The interesting thing is that the images that were shown confirmed the participation of Gal Gadot What wonder-woman in the film.

Warner Bros. presented several videos of the next superhero movie and, as confirmed ScreenRantone scene showed Shazam with wonder-womanwho are in Paris for dinner. The scene shows us how Diana decides to end the meeting when Shazam He tells her that he can’t compromise. Before she leaves, the Amazon princess turns to look at the superhero, but in her place is the sorcerer. Marline.

It is not a surprise that wonder-woman is involved in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Since December 2021, there are several rumors that the actress would participate in the film and in March 2022 people began to believe that the rumors were true after Rachel Zegler made a comment that only served to fuel the rumour.

The actress works with Gadot in it live action from Snow White and when asked what it was like to work with her, Zegler He made a very interesting comment. “I’m not going to say much, but the recordings of Snow White They were not where we met for the first time”. From this comment, fans began to have more and more reasons to believe that Wonder Women would appear in Shazam 2.

But this would not be the only participation of Gal Gadot in future movies DCEU. According to a leak, in the test projections of Flash was seen to Gadot With Ezra Miller Y Ben Affleck. The trio of members of the League of Justice seem to share between 10 and 15 minutes screen together at the beginning of the film.

Another of the upcoming projects in which Gadot could also appear, according to the photos of the set, is in batgirl. the series of hbo max would have at least one reference to Wonder Woman 1984. In one of the photos you can see a truck with the logo of Stagg Enterprisesa clear nod to the character simon stagg what we saw in W.W. 1984.

Perhaps the participation of Gadot in the rest of the projects DCEU are to prepare us for his next film. However, not much is known about Wonder Woman 3 more than production is currently active, as confirmed Gadot. But we will be able to see the character of the actress after almost 2 years on December 16 of this year in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

