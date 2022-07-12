Shazam 2 Director Addresses Dwayne Johnson Black Adam Cameo Theories

Though They May Be Mortal Enemies, DC’s Captain Marvel and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Might Not Face Each Other in Shazam! Fury of the gods, according to director David F. Sandberg. The DC Extended Universe sequel will see Sandberg return to direct from a script by returning writer Henry Gayden and fast furious franchise veteran Chris Morgan. Zachary Levi is also returning to direct the cast of Shazam! Fury of the gods alongside returning stars Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou, Faithe Herman, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, DJ Cotrona and Adam Brody.

Land details for Shazam! Fury of the gods is currently unknown, although it is known that Levi’s eponymous hero will have to face Helen Mirren’s Hespera, Lucy Liu’s Kalypso and Rachel Zegler, all daughters of the Greek god Atlas. Development on the Shazam! The sequel began shortly after the first film was released in 2019, with production properly kicking off in early 2021 after frequent COVID-19-related delays. After several release date shifts, Shazam! Fury of the gods is set to hit theaters in December, and one of the creators behind the film offers insight into a major theory.

Nearly a year after filming wrapped, David F. Sandberg took to Instagram with a little Shazam! Fury of the gods update. The director shared a hand-drawn comic about his time making the DCEU sequel, in which he hilariously addressed Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam cameo theories claiming he’d never met the actor, but that Johnson’s chameleon acting abilities mean he may have met the star and not even realized it. Check out the humorous comic below:

In the comics, Shazam and Black Adam are well known for their intense rivalry, which stems in part from gaining their powers from the wizard Shazam, as well as the latter’s more brutal approach to it. of his actions. During the development of the film, Shazam! was intended to serve as the DCEU debut of both the hero formerly known as Captain Marvel and Black Adam, with Dwayne Johnson having been attached to play the latter for nearly a decade prior. Warner Bros. would choose to separate the two characters for solo films, with black adam is finally gearing up to hit theaters in October and embrace the character’s anti-hero approach with Johnson still in the role.

Given this rivalry and black adam hitting theaters first, many theories swirled regarding Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam appearing in Shazam! Fury of the gods. While Sandberg’s hilarious comic doesn’t outright offer an explanation as to whether Johnson will appear in the DCEU sequel, his humorous hints that the star might finally face off against Shazam are sure to leave the most hope for the battle between the two powerful beings. live. Only time will tell when Shazam! Fury of the gods hits theaters on December 21.

