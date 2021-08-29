Shazam !: DC tries the nostalgia card, dusting off an imaginary from the Eighties

Land on Netflix Shazam! , a 2019 film directed by David F. Sandberg.

The film, based on the character of Shazam of the DC Comics, is produced by Warner Bros., DC Entertainment And New Line Cinema, distributed by the same Warner.

It is the seventh film of the DC Extended Universe. Written by Henry Gayden, the film stars Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer and Djimon Hounsou.

Shazam: a nostalgic film

In spite of the proceeds, which continue to be booming, one thing seems to have also happened in Hollywood, and that is that special effects, however incredible and wonderful in the long run, can no longer be the main reason that pushes the viewer to buy the ticket and to sit in the hall to enjoy the show. Convinced that something more is needed, to the A.D it was decided to try the nostalgia card, dusting off an imaginary from the Eighties to celebrate the birth of a new group of superheroes led by a leader – Shazam – which, like the others, has the characteristic of bringing together, on command, adolescent spirit and mind within a body and body to be Superman!

Thus, if from the narrative point of view the scheme is always the same, that is to transform the acquisition of super power into altruism and the responsibility to save one’s fellow man from the different manifestations of evil, and if also the mixture of genres and tones – in this case drama and comedy, teen movie is science fiction – certainly not new, the difference of Shazam! resides elsewhere.

In the light-hearted attitude, for example, for which everything is taken lightly, even the most dramatic situations, bringing with it, as a pleasant complement, that irreverent psychological stability, poised between the eternal lightness of youth and the supposed rigors of adulthood, attributable to specific precedents, such as the nicely clumsy intertwining of works such as All that night from Chris Columbus, That crazy Friday from Mark Waters And Big (with Tom Hanks) from Penny Marshall.

Shazam: much of Richard Donner

But that’s not enough, because the film by David F. Sandberg pulls a laughing face and body out of the hat – both of Zachary Levi – which for their ingenuity and movements seem to come out of a film by Buster Keaton. If you put it that the other characters are no less, starting with the kids who are part of the family acquired at the beginning of the film by Billy Batson – Shazam’s alter-ego -, also a chaplinian brat, you can’t help but remember here and there titles such as i Goonies from Donner, Greemlins from Dante and even Superman 2 always of Donner, from which, at least in terms of suggestion, the production of the Warner Bros.

Richard Donner: farewell to the director of Superman Lethal Weapon and the Goonies

Without going into endless battles, the focus is strongly on the characterization of the characters and on the empathy of the human factor to break through the eyes and, above all, into the heart of the viewer, making the first shot. To be seen.