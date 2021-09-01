Shazam! Fury of the Gods: the director announces the end of filming







David F. Sandberg, director of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, announced through social media that the filming of the expected cinecomic has officially ended. The film is the sequel to the DC film released in 2019 and will see the return of Zachary Levi And Asher Angel as the eponymous hero and Billy Batson, respectively.

To date we still know very little about the plot of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The sequel is expected to follow the new adventures of the title hero and his foster family, now gifted with superpowers and engaged in the fight against a magical new threat. Among the new entries are the Oscar winner Helen Mirren, who will play Hespera, and Lucy Liu, which will be Kalypso instead. Also Rachel Zegler (which we will see shortly in West Side Story by Steven Spielberg) will star in the sequel, but to date we still don’t know what his specific role will be.

After months of shared behind-the-scenes footage of the sequel’s production, filming of Shazam! Fury of the Gods have finally come to an end. To celebrate the event, the director David F. Sandberg shared on Instagram a photo from the backstage that sees him in the middle of a completely destroyed set, underlining that now, finally, he will have the chance to… sleep!

What do we know about Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be directed by once again David F. Sandberg and will see the return of Zachary Levi as the title hero. The film will be released in theaters on June 2, 2023. The return of Asher Angel, while the villains will be played by the new entries Helen Mirren, Rachel Zegler And Lucy Liu. Mark Strong will not return as Doctor Sivana, while Djimon Hounsou will once again be the Magician. The first film was released in theaters in April 2019.