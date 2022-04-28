‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ will include a Wonder Woman cameo | Films

Irais M.

Will we see Gal Gadot play Wonder Woman in this DC movie?

new material Shazam! Fury of the Gods revealed by Warner Bros. within the framework of CinemaCon 2022 revealed that Wonder Woman will have a cameo in the film. However, so far it has not been confirmed if it is Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman who will appear in this installment of the DC Extended Universe.

According to media like ScreenRant, in one of the clips Shazam! Fury of the Gods the protagonist (Zachary Levi) is seen on an apparent date with Wonder Woman in Paris. However, she leaves after Shazam tells her that he can’t commit. When Wonder Woman walks away, looks back at the superhero, but her face is not Gal Gadot’s.but that of the wizard Merlin!

Rumors about the presence of the wonder woman in Shazam! Fury of the Gods they’ve been months, but they increased when Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) revealed that Snow White It was not the first film in which he shared the screen with Gal Gadot.

A recent leak reveals that Gadot’s Wonder Woman will also have a presence in Flash (2023), while batgirl will include references to the second film focused on the superheroine. We will have to wait to confirm if this is true.

So far there is no set date for the third installment of wonder-womanalthough it is a fact that there will be a sequel. Shazam! fury of the gods, starring Zachary Levi (Shazam), Helen Mirren (Hespera), Lucy Liu (Kalypso), and Rachel Zegler, will open in theaters on December 16.