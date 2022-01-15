Shazam! Wrath of the Gods – Rachel Zegler confirms her role in the film

Rachel Zegler confirms rumors about her role in Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Rachel Zegler, at just twenty, he is experiencing his golden age in Hollywood. Fresh from winning a Golden Globe Best Actress in a Comedy Movie / Musical for the role of Maria in the version of West Side Story by Steven Spielberg – the party that marked her film debut – is currently working on the set of Shazam! The fury of the Gods. The DC cinecomic is the sequel to the successful 2019 film, origin story of the atypical superhero played by Zachary Levi. Scheduled for 2023, the second chapter will follow the story of the protagonist Billy and his adoptive brothers – all with superpowers – about two years after the events of the first film.

As can be seen from the title, the main protagonists of the sequel will try from themythological universe. And this is the case with two main villains, Hespera and Kalypso – daughters of the Greek god Atlas, respectively interpreted by Helen Mirren And Lucy Liu. The role of Rachel Zegler, engaged for a few months already, was instead shrouded in mystery. To clarify, however, the actress herself thought of it, during an interview with Variety:“There are three goddesses. I am the youngest of three goddesses, there are three sisters. Let’s come and shake the Shazamily a little. It’s such a fun movie… I’m very excited to see the finished product ”. Zegler did not provide any names for her character, but confirmed the rumors that they wanted her as the younger sister of Mirren and Liu. Earlier this year, a photo of Zegler appeared on the set of the film, wearing agolden armor, an indication of his “divine nature”. It was later speculated that he would play a love interest from one of the brothers, Freddy. The role of the young actress could therefore be more complex than it seems, with the central focus revolving around hers villain nature. Some fans, in fact, speculate that the third witch will not be on the side of the sisters but will decide to help – at least in the end – Billy and his brothers.

