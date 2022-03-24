“She always complains”: Kim Kardashian reveals that her daughter North West does not like how she dresses

Kim Kardashian acknowledged that her way of dressing is not to everyone’s liking let alone his eldest daughter, North West, who on several occasions has expressed that he does not agree with certain outfits he chooses.

This was revealed by the famous 41-year-old socialite at the Vogue Forces of Fashion conference, an event organized by the famous fashion magazine, in which various personalities participate, including the model Naomi Campbell.

“North is very opinionated when it comes to what she wears. She always complains when I dress too black”, declared.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter

north west

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

kim kardashian explained that her daughter’s reaction is different when her clothes are colorful. “I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day dressed head to toe in pink, and she was so excited she ran over and hugged me.” mentioned.

“However, he opened my coat, saw the black lining and said, ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black,'” he added.

for the businesswoman it is extremely rare that your daughter does not love her dark outfits when she has declared herself to be a fan of goth. “She likes Hot Topic, she gets fake tattoos on her face and she listens to Black Sabbath.” revealed in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

Kim Kardashian says her daughter doesn’t like her wearing black Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

In fact in his most recent TikTok video, mother and daughter appear singing the song “Emo Girl” by Machine Gun Kelly, with eyeliner and black lipstick, for this recording, Kanye West exploded against his ex-wife a couple of weeks ago, since he does not agree with his children being on social networks.

The 44-year-old rapper waged a media war on Instagram against Kim, accusing her of not letting him see his children. She also launched several hints against Pete Davidson who apparently sends her text messages boasting that he is now the one sleeping with the beautiful socialite.