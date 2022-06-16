she announced to release a new album

Beyoncé is about to return to the front of the stage! The singer announced on June 16, 2022 the release of a new album via the TIDAL platform.

Beyoncé fans have been waiting for the announcement for several days already. On social media, the superstar removed her profile picture, hinting at a musical comeback. And bingo! On June 16, 2022, confirmation was given through the TIDAL platform which revealed that the 40-year-old singer’s next album was to be released on July 29, 2022. baptized RENAISSANCEit could be divided into several acts, since it was specified that it was for the moment “act i. » In any case, Queen B’s comeback, which was highly anticipated, caused a stir!

Beyonce

RENAISSANCE

July 29 pic.twitter.com/ZenmtPQM9W — TIDAL (@TIDAL) June 16, 2022

In an interview with the magazine Harper’s BazaarBeyoncé said: “With all the isolation and injustice of the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love and laugh again. I feel a rebirth emerging, and I want to be a part of that escape in any way I can. I’ve been in the studio for over a year and a half. Sometimes it takes me a year to find the right sound, the right rhythm…” And that’s it, the artist finally ready to resume service after the release of his album Lemonade in 2016 and its plans for The Lion King and its documentary Homecoming in 2019.

Beyoncé: Internet users happy to find her

Necessarily, Internet users exploded with joy on Twitter: “I’m falling over backwards”, ” Finally ! », “I’m about to scream and cry omg”, “I am levitating”, “Queen B is back”, “So the rumors were true?” », “I can’t wait to find out what Beyoncé has in store for us! It’s so exciting”, “I can’t breathe anymore”, “Music is saved”, ” I’m ready “, “Is a single going to come out? », “It’s really happening… Wow. We are here ! », “I had to double check to make sure it was the real TIDAL account”, ” Let’s go ! », ” I’m jumping everywhere ! »