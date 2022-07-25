she announces great news

Jennifer Lopez announced great news via her On The Go newsletter on July 25, 2022. We tell you more.

Decidedly, Jennifer Lopez never stops! While she got married, to everyone’s surprise, last week in Las Vegas with her fiancé, actor Ben Affleck, J-Lo is not done with the surprises.

The proof, on July 25, 2022, the 53-year-old star announced great news to his fans on his site. On The Go. In her newsletter, she unveiled a big project she has been working on for months: the launch of J-Lo Bodysuit.

Unexpected news!

Already at the head of her cosmetics company J-Lo Beauty, the star is officially launching a line of products suitable for skin and body care. The logical continuation of the development of his brand. It was in a video posted on her blog that she announced the news. She also shared an official video on her Instagram account.

In this video, we discover the star in a black swimsuit, revealing her muscular figure and her dream body. The best marketing tool to sell its products, it must be admitted.

In just a few hours, she garnered over 800,000 views on her video. Our little finger tells us that this new range of products should be a hit!

Read also :

Eva Longoria, 47, the star caused a sensation with an ultra-plunging bare back dress!

“She is not well”: Britney Spears, naked on the Web, the singer worries her fans!