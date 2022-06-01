she appears in a bikini and reveals her dream body

Aged 52, Jennifer Lopez is at the top of her career: actress, singer, dancer, performer, businesswoman, she is on all fronts and is causing a sensation everywhere. Ditto on the private level, the starlet has everything to be happy since she spins the perfect love in the arms of her crush of youth: the actor Ben Affleck, who also asked for marriage last April. Happy news that she had shared with her fans on the Web. But Jennifer Lopez also excels in another area: sport. Indeed, the star displays a dream figure and does not hesitate to reveal her body on the Web.

This June 1, 2022, Jennifer Lopez literally caused a sensation by revealing herself in a black bikini. She shared on her Instagram account several pictures of her where we discover her in a high-cut swimsuit, revealing her sculpted abs, her slender and muscular legs and her perfect look. And to silence the gossips who would shout at the photoshop, J-Lo has released a video of her in a bikini spinning on herself. Proof that it’s 100% natural. A publication that made the buzz on Instagram since in just 5 hours, it had already collected more than 1.9 million “likes”. Yes, you read that right. The day before, she caused a sensation on the Web by appearing in a colorful dress and revealing her muscular legs. Definitely, Jennifer Lopez is “all the rage” wherever she goes. And we understand why.

