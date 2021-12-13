She asks for the semen of her dead husband to have a child by insemination. But the clinic says no

He wants the seed of the deceased husbandor in order to have the son they wanted so much, but the English law prevents it. Jade Payne, a 35-year-old English widow, asked for assisted fertilization with the sperm of her husband Daniel, who died two years ago of a tumor, but bureaucratic problems have arisen.

The man, when he discovered his first testicular tumor, and that he had to undergo strong therapies, chose to keep his semen, in order to have a child tomorrow with the woman he loved and with whom he wanted to build a family. Today, however, that Jade is ready to have their baby, Tfp Oxford Fertility does not want to know. The problem is in a legal quibble, namely the lack of his name on one of the documents relating to the initial donation of the sperm although his signature appears in many other documents.

The couple, who have spent 10 years of life together, were about to begin the assisted fertilization process when they discovered Daniel’s second tumor, this time in the brain. Unfortunately, in the end the man has lost his battle for life and Jade is left with the hope of being able to have a child with the man she loved.

For the legal quibble, the will of the man would not be proven, which, in fact, prevent the widow from being fertilized. Now Jade has to collect letters from friends, family and even those who cared for her husband in order to prove his will, and discuss everything in court to get a chance.

