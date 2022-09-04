she assures that her next novel is not a justification of her transphobic remarks

JK Rowling has drawn the wrath of many because of certain remarks. Besides, she assures us that her latest book is not the answer to that.

JK Rowling is best known for writing Harry Potter. The series of seven novels has captured the hearts of the whole world. However, some time ago, the author clearly did not not unanimous. She has also been at the heart of a big scandal, and has drawn the wrath of many people. His words, judged transphobic, have created unparalleled hatred. The mother ofHarry Potter had to endure many insults, as well as a boycott. Yes, many fans have decided to drop JK Rowling following his comments. Same Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe have clearly come out against it.

JK Rowling doesn’t just post under her real name. She also uses the pen name Robert Galbraith for his Detective novels. This is a series named Cormoran Strike Investigations. Moreover, the penultimate volume of the series, cloudy blood, had been violently criticized. Indeed, it dealt with a transvestite killer, which had rekindled the hatred of Internet users against the English author. But it is indeed the last volume in question today. The Ink Black Heart, released on August 30, is the sixth volume in the series. The story follows an illustrator who becomes martyrize on the internet because we think he’s transphobic. But JK Rowling assures that she was not inspired by her own experience.

JK Rowling: “It’s just a coincidence”

She gave an interview for Graham Norton recently, claiming she wrote the book before that all this does not happen to him on the Internet. The author explains: ” I said to my husband ‘I think everyone will see this as a reaction to everything that happened to me’. But it really wasn’t. » According to her, the first draft of this sixth volume of Cormoran Strike Investigations would have been finished before the controversial events. She says she had the idea for this story a while ago. more than three years. In any case, we can say that the creator ofHarry Potter created a controversy that will last. Besides, she received death threats more recently, which freezes our blood, we must admit.