she assures that she will take her revenge on Gerard Piqué where it hurts the most

The infidelity problem in the couple of Shakira and Gerard Pique will not stop now that it seems that the couple’s crisis is making the headlines.

Many will try to take advantage of the deal and at the moment it is the Instagrammer Miss BumBum who raised the hare by admitting that the defender of FC Barcelona contacted him via the social network to ask him for the measurements of her buttocks.

Suzy Cortez, who is the name of the Brazilian model, better known as Miss BumBum for her excellent ass, which so many followers tell her, has revealed how she met Pique.

Apparently, and as she herself indicates in statements to the New York newspaper, it was the footballer who sent messages asking for measurements on the size of his buttocks.

Indeed, the 32-year-old model let it be known how many messages the culé player sent were not pleasant.

“He was the one who sent me the most direct message. The only Barcelona players who never sent me anything were Messi and Coutinho. They are great husbands and respect their wives very much. Shakira didn’t deserve this.” Cortez said.

The big-assed model also revealed how the first contact with the Barcelona player went. Apparently everything happened thanks to one of the former presidents of the culé club. “I was a friend of former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell. When Pique found out, he asked me for my number at the time and sent me a message.

“When I got back to Brazil he sent me straight to my Instagram which he was deleting every day asking me when I would be back in Europe and always asking me how big my butt was and saying he was jealous of my tributes to Messi”revealed Miss BumBum.

Indeed, at a time when it seems that the relationship problem that Shakira and Pique have, is notorious, it is when Suzy decided to give this information. “I never said this out of respect for Shakira, but now I’m going to tell you everything I know and it happened to me,” Cortez said.