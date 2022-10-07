she attacks Jennifer Lopez in a new fiery text

Britney Spears seems to have accounts to settle with Jennifer Lopez. Indeed, the pop star attacked Ben Affleck’s wife on Instagram on Sunday, September 25.

Britney Spears was released from her father’s guardianship in 2021. She is now a free woman and can make his own decisions, whether financially or privately. The singer, however, does not seem to have turned the page on her past. She decided to tackle her relatives in order to demonstrate to her subscribers that the latter did not not always treated well over the past 14 years. According to her, Jennifer Lopez and her relatives would never have accepted the treatment she suffered.

The pop star therefore recently attacked the interpreter ofOn the Floor on Instagram. “I wish someone would tell Jennifer Lopez to sit eight hours a day, seven days a week… without a car. I would love to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to go through what I went through… What the hell do you think she would do… her family would NEVER allow that”. This is how Britney Spears expressed himself on the post she shared on her account on Sunday, September 25.

Britney Spears confides

She also made revelations about how she might have been treated in the past. Britney Spears notably indicated that her team had practically forced her to stay in a room without ” door for privacy » . She would have had to go change naked and take a shower » .“After 14 years of saying no to everything I wanted… everything was ruined for me… but that wasn’t the worst… the worst is that my family locked me up in this place for four months”.

Britney Spears continued to open up about her past via a lengthy Instagram post. She revealed that she was allegedly pressured to quit. brutally » the medications she was taking and thinks she was ” lithium junkie. She concluded her confession by stating: “I’d rather stay home and fuck in my fucking pool than join the entertainment business.” Although her years of guardianship are now behind her, Britney Spears does not seem not having made peace with his past. The future will tell if she manages to overcome these ordeals.