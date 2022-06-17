“She beat us”: Jennifer Lopez confides in her difficult youth to her mother

This is the novelty of the Netflix catalog that delights fans of “J.Lo”.

This Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the streaming giant posted Half-timea 90-minute documentary about and starring icon Jennifer Lopez.

An open-hearted documentary

The actress and singer gives herself up to her heart openly on her thirty-year career, strewn with failures that she does not try to erase during the editing, her rediscovered love for Ben Affleck, but also, on her complicated childhood with of her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, whom she describes as a “complicated” person.

“She did what she had to do to survive, and that made her strong, but it also toughened her up. She beat us pretty badly,” the 52-year-old superstar reveals.

“Far from being a perfect mother”

The concerned, nicknamed “Lupe”, recognizes in front of the Netflix cameras that she “was far from being a perfect mother”. “But what I can say is that I did everything in their interest,” defends the 76-year-old woman.

This Puerto Rican who immigrated to the Bronx, New York, where the artist was born, also admits to having been “very demanding with them”, her three daughters, Jennifer, Leslie and Lynda, but “not to criticize, so that ‘they’re aiming higher,’ she says.

We had a fight one night and I left.

“Jennifer is the one who gave me a hard time. We often argued,” continues the mother, a former school teacher.

Jennifer Lopez painfully recalls one such argument: “My mom was like, ‘If you want to live in this house, you’re going to go to school.’ We had a fight one night and I left.”

At 18, the one who will become a planetary star finds herself homeless.

To get by financially, she had to juggle between an activity as a notary clerk, and her dance lessons and shows in nightclubs in the Manhattan district… Before being spotted four years later and becoming the one of Janet Jackson’s professional dancers.