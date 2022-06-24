She became a man: Sick and jobless on Televisa, famous actress appears on ‘Hoy’, disfigured?

Mexico City.- a famous protagonist of soap operaswho decided to leave the tv forums of Televisa to dedicate himself to bodybuilding Y transform your physiquereappears in networks of today program where he shows off his figure and announces that he stayed in the Top 10 of significant competition in Dallas, Texasraising the name of Mexico, after critics for having lost a lot of weight and even for allegedly “become a man“.

It’s about the actress Vanessa Guzmanwho debuted in Televisa San Angel 25 years ago, participating in iconic melodramas such as Camila, Three women, I will always love you, Between love and hate, Love again, Alborada, Dare to dream Y single with daughters, the latter in 2019 and which turned out to be his last work on the small screen. Guzmán, 46, also participated in miss Universe for her incredible beauty, however, she has been singled out for allegedly being a person”conflictive“.

And it is that there are several colleagues of the artist, such as Rene Strickler Y Cynthia Klitbo, who have stated that Vanessa was an extremely difficult person to work with, stating that their experiences with her were “a nightmare”. On her part, she defended herself and clarified these statements, revealing that she suffers from a difficult disease: the anxietywhich he did not identify or treat as he should have at the time, which would have made his behavior worse.

In 2021, after three years away from soap operas, the actress decided to undertake the biggest challenge: try her luck in bodybuilding and in August of that year she showed her worked and tanned figure. After intense training and physical preparation that also includes healthy eating, the actress managed to break her limits and transform her physique, however, not everyone sees it as an achievement, as many affirm that “became a man“and what until”was disfigured“. They even accused her of “having a mustache”.

Vanessa Guzmán and her drastic change

Given this, Guzmán has kept quiet, stating that he is very happy to discover how much his body is capable of, in addition to the fact that competing in this field fitness she loves it And now, the actress left her followers shocked again because she participated in another bodybuilding contest in Dallas, Texasin which she managed to position herself in the Top 10. With a strong message, the Mexican thanked everyone for their support: “I managed to position myself in the TOP 10, obtaining ninth place, the competition and organization were incredible and all the participants were great.” , wrote in Instagram.

In addition, she thanked her sponsors, her supplement store, her training coach, her pose coach and the store where she buys her bikinis, robes, among other items. Vanessa concluded her publication again by thanking the team for giving her confidence and for their commitment, in addition to advancing that she already has a new competition coming soon, so her return to the small screen would be further away, since she recently commented that no paper has come up to make her come back.

See you in the next competition, we already have a date and a mission,” he concluded.

