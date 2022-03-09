She became a woman: Without exclusivity and after gaining 14 kilos, the famous actor leaves TV Azteca and arrives at ‘Hoy’

Mexico City.- A famous actor and host, who after losing his exclusiveness on Televisa joined several programs Aztec TVshocked the morning audience Today because this Tuesday he visited them in the forum and dealt a heavy blow to come the joy.

This is also the Mexican comedian omar chaparrowho debuted in the San Ángel company in 2001 with the program black and white from Telehit and then had the opportunity to be at the forefront of other successful projects such as Saturday.

As you may recall, the beloved Mexican artist left this Las Estrellas program in 2015 and also resigned from its exclusive contract on Televisa to try to make a name for himself in Hollywood.

However, during all the time he was on television Chaparro remained very committed to entertaining the public and on more than one occasion he was even seen transformed into a woman either for her character from the graduate ‘Pamela Juanjo’ or any other skit that involved putting on makeup and a wig.

A few months ago the former driver of Who is the mask? He left his followers speechless because he reappeared unrecognizable. Due to a role, she had to go up 14 kilos and also surprised by letting his beard grow and also wore his hair full of gray hair.

This Tuesday, March 8, after giving exclusives to Pati Chapoy on windowing and also in VLAChaparro was finally able to step on the Televisa forums again and left all viewers in shock because many believed that he could be vetoed.

The beloved presenter from Chihuahua reappeared on the Las Estrellas signal after years without a project on the channel because he was special guest of the program Today And in the social media All his fans did not stop praising him.

