She buys a pregnancy test at Walgreens and a box of baby formula arrives: “Shame on you!”

Personal data is an increasingly common currency in the business world. And no, the sale of data is not necessarily legal or ethical, and it opens the debate on how exposed and vulnerable all types of consumers are in the modern world.

Enfamil baby formula. Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

This week, the experience of a Walgreens customer on Twitter, where he said he received a package from the brand Enfamil with baby formulaone week after buying a pregnancy test at the pharmacy at the request of your doctor.

“Dear Walgreens. I received this package today, a week after I bought a pregnancy test from your store. My doctor asked me to get tested despite not having fallopian tubes,” user Nicole tweeted on Sunday.

Not only did Nicole not order the Enfamil package, she he knew he couldn’t use it because of his medical condition. “Of course I used my rewards card at checkout. I’m pretty sure that’s how it came to me.”

There is still a shortage of baby formula

First of all, the user stressed that there is still a crisis of supply of baby formula in the United States. “THERE IS A SHORTAGE OF FORMULA and yet Enfamil is sending formula anyway for the data you clearly sold them [Walgreens]. ¡What a shame!”.

According to data from the market research firm IRI, 28.3% of powdered infant formula products were out of stock in US stores as of the end of the week of July 10a percentage higher than the 23.7% reported in the week ending May 22, when shortages dominated headlines.

The data, cited by the Wall Street Journal last week, indicates that the most recent availability figure was a slight improvement over the previous week, when the percentage out of stock stood at 29.5%, the highest figure in so far this year.

In addition to less availability, consumers face a dearth of choice when it comes to what type of infant formula to buy. As of July 3, an average of 11 different formula products were purchased weekly, compared to the 24 that were on shelves between 2018 and 2021.

Continue reading the story

Similac and Enfamil products are seen on nearly empty shelves in the baby formula section of a Target store, amid continued nationwide shortages of infant and toddler formula, in San Diego, California, U.S., May 25, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Bing Guan

Not everyone can or wants to have a baby.

“Second, what if I’m desperately trying to get pregnant and I can’t? Wouldn’t this be a kick in the face?!”, Nicole added in a Twitter thread whose main post already reaches 173,000 favs and has been shared more than 40,000 times.

The user presented a hypothetical scenario in which the person receiving this package is “in an abusive relationship” and her partner intercepts it. Or, on the other hand, if the package reaches a woman in a state where abortion is now illegal.

“Are you trying to do a political statement or is it just a great strategy to make money?” he wrote to Enfamil.

At least nine states have banned abortion Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which provided constitutional protection for women seeking the procedure. Some of these states have followed the example of Texas by offering a cash reward to citizens who successfully sue anyone who helps a woman have an illegal abortion.

There are a number of new bills being introduced by Democratic lawmakers that would make it illegal for data brokers to sell sensitive health and location information about medical treatments and personal information that fertility apps track, such as when someone ovulates or has sex.

data sale

Just last week, the Federal Trade Commission warned that it will take legal action against companies that sell this type of personal data.

“I am aware that our data is bought and soldespecially through the use of rewards cards, but this is much more important than sending me a coupon in the mail, so I thought it was worth noting, “said the Twitter user.

Nicole says that while she’s open to the possibility that another non-Walgreens purchase may have triggered this package shipment, she insists she has “literally ZERO baby stuff in my life.”

Walgreens store in Boston. AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

“There’s not even KID stuff in my life. I will add, I paid using my iPhone with a Bank of America Visa. Some people have no choice but to use these cards as they are on a limited budget. Not everyone can afford to protect their privacy”.

Many of the responses Nicole received on her Twitter thread included similar experiences from people who believe their data is being sold.

“I received a package like this over a decade ago while having a miscarriage. It still bothers me. I wrote a letter to the manufacturer. I never got an answer.” wrote @og_hellraiser to Nicole.

“My nine-year-old goes to get the mail and comes in with a can of baby formula. He then asks if there’s something I’m not telling him. That’s how my son found out he was going to be a big brother.” tweeted @woltersrobin. “That was not how she planned to tell him.”

“Less than 48 hours after the birth of my daughter… I received a call from a bank to set up a savings plan for her,” replied @pprussel14. “We hadn’t even told the whole family”.

Walgreens, the second-largest pharmacy chain in the US after CVS Health, responded to Nicole’s tweet early Tuesday morning and apologized for the incident.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Please feel free to provide the location of the pharmacy so we can share your comments with management,” the company wrote in a terse post.

The alleged sale of personal data not something new for Walgreens. In 2011, a lawsuit filed in California accused the store of illegally selling medical information taken from patients’ prescriptions.

Unlike lawsuits that focus on patient privacy, the plaintiffs accused Walgreens of depriving them of the commercial value of their own prescription information.

According to the lawsuit, then cited by Reuters and filed by Todd Murphy on behalf of his two daughters, Walgreens sold the prescription information to data mining companies that resell it to pharmaceutical companies for marketing purposes.

As a measure of the information’s value, the lawsuit cites Walgreens’ 2010 annual filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which listed “purchased recipe files” as intangible assets worth $749 million.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Tricks to circumvent facial recognition technology