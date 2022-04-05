She called off her wedding when she found a disturbing folder on her boyfriend’s computer





A young Mexican woman called off her dream wedding three months early when she discovered the terrible secret her boyfriend was keeping on his work computer, but while she says she was devastated, many believe she was saved from a bad marriage.

By: The Herald

The 25-year-old said she had been planning her wedding for a long time, but one bad Thursday, she discovered a strange folder on her fiancé’s computer and then her world came crashing down because the man she loved turned out to be not who she thought. , specifies The Sun.

On TikTok, the young woman has made a kind of diary about her breakup and in a first video she explained that there were only three months left for the long-awaited wedding and they had already sent the invitations but that everything was ruined when she used the computer to save her resume, Well, when she looked for it in the download folder, she found photos of her own sisters and her boyfriend’s co-workers.

Then she rebuked him and her fiancé did not deny it:

“He said he was looking at pictures of my sisters and other (women) at work and picturing them naked because ‘he was bored,’ and that he was excited to do so.”

The young woman, identified as María, said on her TikTok account that her boyfriend had entered the social media accounts of her sisters and her co-workers and had copied their photos without permission to use them “for pornographic purposes”, which constitutes harassment, he said.

“When I saw all the terrible things my ex-fiancé was doing, I told him if he didn’t get help, next time I’d see him on a public sex offender registry. He answered me stating that he already knew. I will never forget that,” the girl posted in another video.

Users affirm that it was saved

María has published several short videos in which she recounts that after the disappointment she has gone to therapy and that this has helped her. In addition, she said that now it was clear to her that her liar did not begin to be when he met her, but before, so she should not feel guilty and she should not allow what he did to affect her more.

After learning of her sad story, many users showed solidarity with her. Although Maria felt devastated, some have commented on her videos that she was very lucky and that she was saved from a lying man; In addition to the fact that after her discovery, she also managed to save the women who were harassed and observed by her ex-fiancé.

“He could have done more if you had kept quiet in the hope of saving your relationship,” wrote one user, while another wished him a speedy healing of his pain, while writing that fortunately “he had dodged a bullet ”.