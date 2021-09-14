She came to me: a new comedy with Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway (“The Witches “), Tahar Rahim (“The MauritanianThe Mauritanian”), Marisa Tomei (“Spider-Man: Far from Home “), Joanna Kulig (“Cold War”) And Matthew Broderick (“Love is Blind “) form the cast of the writer / director’s romantic comedy Rebecca Miller “She cto me to Myself”.

A multigenerational story in New York, the film follows a composer suffering from writer’s block. A man rediscovering his passion after a one-night stand, a teenage couple fighting to prove to their parents that their young love is something that can last forever, and a woman who seems to have it all and for whom love comes in the most unexpected places.

She came to me production

Christine Vachon And Pamela Koffler from Killer Films produce together with Miller And Damon Cardasis from Round Films.

Principal photography will begin in the fall of 2021 in New York.

The two-time Oscar winner Alexandre Desplat (“The Grand Budapest Hotel “, “The Shape of Water “) will compose the soundtrack, and Kim Jennings (“Joker”) he is on board as a set designer.

She came to me: statements

The producers Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler And Damon Cardasis, they stated:

Loading... Advertisements

“After an incredibly difficult time in the world, we couldn’t be more excited to produce Rebecca’s next film. Rebecca has created a hilarious, timely and uplifting New York story and we are thrilled to have such a talented cast join us on our journey. “

The latest film by Miller as a director it was “Maggie’s Plan “ (2015).

As an actress she was in “The Meyerowitz Stories” (2017) the film with Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman And Adam Sandler about a whimsical New York Jewish family.

Source Variety

The witches by R. Zemeckis, based on the novel by Rolad Dahl. Where and when to see it!