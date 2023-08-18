Entertainment

‘She Came To Me’ Trailer

The ‘Game of Thrones’ protagonist finds inspiration from the most unexpected of places

i never thought i’d see Peter Dinklagewho would soon become The Toxic Avenger in a new version of the Troma classic, And Anne Hathaway giving life to a couple in a movie, but even less that he would commit adultery with her Marisa Tomei, Well, we already have everything you will find in the trailer for ‘She Came To Me’.

looking for inspiration

World premiered at the last Berlin Festival, “She Came to Me” tells the story of an opera composer (Dinklage) who hits a major writer’s block shortly before being awarded his new assignment. His wife (Hathaway), who is also experiencing her own crisis, invites him to seek inspiration abroad, and he finds inspiration in the captain of a tugboat (Tommy).

Written and Directed by Rebecca Miller (‘Maggie’s Plan’), ‘She Came to Me’ is a romantic comedy that originated with the youngest son of the miller. Miller discovered opera because of his desire to become a composer, and at a certain point “I started wondering what it would be like to be the composer of a new opera,

‘She Came to Me’ hits theaters in the United States this week 29 September, at the moment it is unknown when we can see it in Spain. Actually, there is no guarantee that we will be able to see it in theaters in our country.


in espinof | 46 most anticipated movies and best releases of 2023

