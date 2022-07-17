“She came to my wedding…”: Britney Spears explodes social networks by sharing a photo of Selena Gomez

This Saturday, the singer Britney Spears through her social networks dedicated a tender message to Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore in gratitude for attending her wedding and sharing with her and her husband Sam Asghari.

It should be noted that the artist of “Baby One More Time” had the private ceremony last month, despite this several artists attended the singer’s marriage, among them are: Donatella Versaces, who designed her wedding dress, Drew Barrymore , Paris Hilton (with her husband and mother), Madonna and Selena Gomez.

This is why, this time, he wanted to dedicate a few words to the three most wonderful women in Hollywood, as indicated in his publication on his official Instagram account.

“She came to my wedding… The three most wonderful women in Hollywood @drewbarrymore, @parishilton… I had no idea! I WAS SO HAPPY!!! She told me ‘I just want you to be happy’ three times… My mother does that too… It was so cool that she was able to reach out to me and share her thoughts,” the singer began.

“Although I have been forced to see people against my will all my life… She was a beautiful surprise! I appreciate ALL the mental health speeches you do for our generation…Two hour specials with reps…You are such a special person and I had to share this photo…I thought it would make her happy!!!” she added.

The comments were not long in coming after the publication, “Mother Britney and daughter Selena”, “I love it”, “that is so sweet. Brit!! I’m sure Selena is honored!!”, “I love these queens so much”, “my favorites”, were some of the messages from her followers.