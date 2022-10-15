she confides in the “support and love” of Tom Holland

Since their meeting on the saga Spiderman of Marvel, Zendaya and Tom Holland do not let go. In a relationship for several years now, the interpreters of MJ and Peter Parker live a story as cute as it is refreshing which today fascinates millions of fans around the world. And while the two stars are usually very secretive about their relationship, the actress has surprisingly just indulged in a few secrets.

Zendaya relieved to have Tom Holland by her side

Initially questioned by ET on the rumor around the possible presence of Tom Holland in season 2 ofEuphoriaZendaya said, “I do not know. Who knows ? The world may never know“. Then, relaunched on the importance of the actor in her life even though she plays a complicated and dark role in the HBO series, the interpreter of Rue was relieved not to have to face it alone.

“I think it’s great to have such support and love, because you need it.replied the actress, visibly very happy. It’s not an easy job. So it feels good to have that for you to get away from it all once in a while“.

A rare confidence that testifies to the special bond…

