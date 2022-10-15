Entertainment

she confides in the “support and love” of Tom Holland

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 3 Less than a minute

Since their meeting on the saga Spiderman of Marvel, Zendaya and Tom Holland do not let go. In a relationship for several years now, the interpreters of MJ and Peter Parker live a story as cute as it is refreshing which today fascinates millions of fans around the world. And while the two stars are usually very secretive about their relationship, the actress has surprisingly just indulged in a few secrets.

>> Zendaya and Tom Holland: “I stole your heart“, the 100% cute surprise quiz for Spider Man 3 <<

Zendaya relieved to have Tom Holland by her side

Initially questioned by ET on the rumor around the possible presence of Tom Holland in season 2 ofEuphoriaZendaya said, “I do not know. Who knows ? The world may never know“. Then, relaunched on the importance of the actor in her life even though she plays a complicated and dark role in the HBO series, the interpreter of Rue was relieved not to have to face it alone.

I think it’s great to have such support and love, because you need it.replied the actress, visibly very happy. It’s not an easy job. So it feels good to have that for you to get away from it all once in a while“.

A rare confidence that testifies to the special bond…

Read more

Read also

Cowboy Bebop season 2: “a darker sequel”, “happy Spike”? John Cho confides
Robert Pattinson opens up about his relationship with Suki Waterhouse: “My girlfriend is very funny”
Emma Smet (Tomorrow belongs to us) in a relationship with Kylian Mbappé? The actress finally confides

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 3 Less than a minute

Related Articles

After his trial with Amber Heard, Jhonny Deep reappears with a radical change of look

5 mins ago

Kim Kardashian’s strict rules for entering her $60million all-white mansion with no phones or food near fancy furniture

7 mins ago

Zendaya and Olivia Palermo confirm the mini toupee as the king hairstyle of the season

17 mins ago

Kylie Jenner would have removed the implants from her cheeks according to her fans!

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button