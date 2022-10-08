she dares the gingham mini skirt and caused a sensation

Ah Selena! In addition to being an international singer, the young woman is a business woman.

Selena Gomez dares the preppy look

At the head of the brand Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez is a true source of inspiration and a model in terms of entrepreneurship. For the launch of Rare Beauty in France at Sephora, the actress, producer, singer and businesswoman appeared more radiant than ever with a hot look. She had bet on a crop top and high-waisted skirt with a gingham print. A black and white ensemble that she had paired with a pair of white pumps. A look that perfectly highlighted the silhouette of the star.

On the beauty side, she had opted for a stylized short square with a wick on the side for a preppy style. For her make-up made with the products Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez had bet on a unified complexion, a brown lipstick and a line of eyeliner to define and enlarge the look. An outfit that she shared on her Instagram account on July 8, 2022. It caused a sensation on the web since it was loved by more than 2 million Internet users. Wherever Selena goes, there is success.

