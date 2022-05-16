She debuted in the Hollywood remake of a Uruguayan film and today she is a successful witch – Tvshow – 05/16/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

elizabeth olsen she is used to waiting in the wings. When she was an acting student at New York University, she landed an understudy role on Broadway in the play Impressionism, starring Jeremy Irons. The show ran for 56 performances. Olsen did not go on stage even once.

That kind of missed opportunity could boggle an actress’s mind, but Olsen was never in a hurry to capture the spotlight. Years later, when she was cast as the reality-bending witch Wanda Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron, her character was more of a sideline Avenger, and in three subsequent Marvel movies, each with a more ornate team of superheroes than the previous: Olsen never got higher than 10th place.

But a funny thing happened after waiting all that time: WandaVision, a sitcom spoof about Wanda and her android husband, became an unexpected phenomenon on Disney+. Now, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, co-starring with Olsen and pitting his troubled witch against Benedict Cumberbatch’s lock-bearded wizard, has proven even more important. The film has grossed more than 500 million dollars worldwide and is the most watched film in Uruguay.

Because his Doctor Strange director Sam Raimi hadn’t yet seen all of WandaVision when filming began, it fell to Olsen to thread the fine line between the two projects. In the Disney+ series, Wanda is so devastated after the death of her true love, Vision (Paul Bettany), that she concocts an elaborate sitcom reality in which he is still alive and then adds two children to make it complete. the illusion. But in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she takes a much more difficult turn: Corrupted by a demonic spellbook, Wanda turns evil and travels the multiverse to find her children.

Olsen “is scary not because of his destructive powers or diabolical ambitions, but because he is so sad,” New York Times reviewer AO Scott wrote. And if you still have sympathy for Wanda as she mincemeats our heroes, it’s because of Olsen’s efforts to ground her character in something that feels specific and intimate to her. As Wanda issues a deadly threat, Olsen lets her voice soften and her eyes fill with tears and regret: there is a real person here.

But after six Marvel projects, is this the kind of big-screen career he was hoping for? Not quite.

“It took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with things that I enjoyed as an audience,” Olsen said. “And this is my most modest version.”

Olsen knew that she wanted to act since she was a child, but she also knew that she didn’t want to act like a girl. Any curiosity she might have had about her fame was allayed as she grew up with her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley, who were cast in Full House before they were a year old. The life-changing scrutiny of stardom could wait.

Still, she felt much more comfortable in a group. Olsen played volleyball in high school and learned camaraderie: everyone could have her moment but they had to work together to win. Even in college, when she started auditioning for movies, she was in no hurry to leave her theater group.

But film acting is not always egalitarian. In 2011, Olsen stormed the Sundance Film Festival with a pair of star vehicles: Silent House, the remake of the Uruguayan film The Silent House, and Martha Marcy May Marlene, which casts her as a former cult member. That one-two punch prompted people to call her the “fashion girl,” but Ella Olsen didn’t trust anything they said.

She came out of that experience knowing only two things: she didn’t want to be typecast as the sad indie girl but she also didn’t want to go straight into big-budget movies. “That kind of pressure seemed scary to me,” she said.

Still, sometimes it’s nice to be invited to the party. A few years into her acting career, after a run of low-key independent films, she asked her agent why she never applied for higher-profile movies. Her response: “People don’t think you want to do them.”

And she wanted? That’s a question Olsen had to ask himself then, and still does. He decided that she needed more exposure and signed on for a Godzilla remake in 2014, because at least it was directed by Gareth Edwards, who was an independent filmmaker.

And then came the role of Wanda and, with it, the entrance to the biggest franchise in Hollywood. As Olsen pondered Marvel’s offer to star in Avengers: Age of Ultron, she ticked off the pros: She would defy indie typecasting of her. She would once again be part of a group. Her Godzilla sidekick, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, was willing to come aboard as Wanda’s brother Pietro, making sure she wouldn’t do it alone. They signed together.

But Pietro was killed off at the end of that movie, and as a shocked Wanda continued through the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wondering if she really fit in. Due to her commitments to Marvel, she had to turn down her lead in Yorgos Lanthimos’ black comedy The Lobster, and Olsen didn’t need a multiverse to imagine how that movie would have propelled her down an entirely different path as an actress.

“I started to get frustrated,” she said. “I had this job security but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more of a part of me. And the further away I got from that, the less I was considered for it.”

But WandaVision helped her fall in love with Wanda, the character she had played for years. She offered him a dizzying array of variations on the role, some brilliant sitcoms, some hip and moody, and the first episode, shot in front of a live audience, required all of Olsen’s theatrical training. She wasn’t sure she would resonate with a wider audience until her friends sent her video clips of a brunch in Minneapolis where the drag queens had dressed up as all of Wanda’s alter egos. “If you get to that stage,” Olsen said with a smile, “then you’re part of the culture.”

With Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow out of the picture, Olsen is now Marvel’s longest-running actress. Does she feel revitalized enough, after WandaVision and Doctor Strange, to be open to starring in a solo movie about her character? ?

“I think I would,” he said. “But it really has to be a good story. I think these movies are better when it’s not about creating content, but about having a very strong point of view, not because you need to have a three-movie plan.”