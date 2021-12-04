she denounces the therapy she was forced to do

The queen of pop Britney Spears, among other things, finds the courage to publicly denounce theuselessness of therapy that she was forced to do: “All the therapy I had to do against my will … being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they would contribute to my success … it was a joy … not really … 10 hours a day , 7 days a week … “

The most talked about pop singer of the moment continues in the Instagram post: “No lie… In this beautiful country it would be right for me to dedicate my life to skits to the wonderful therapist !!!! I sincerely thank you dear little hearts for your efforts !!! In the end it is I who celebrate … it is clearly OVER because my medicine is working “. The queen of pop, now free, removes a few pebbles from her shoe.

Last September 29th Britney Spears is finally free again. The pop star, in fact, after the legal battle against his father Jamie Spears, can finally enjoy his coveted freedom. According to her, if she managed to escape from this nightmare, it was certainly not thanks to her therapy, but to her strength and her constant support from her fans who never made her feel alone. The #FreeBritney movement has indeed fascinated the world.