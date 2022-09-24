She described how she was almost deported from the United States and the unusual request she received at immigration: “My boss kills me”

Sharon is a young woman originally from Colombia who went through an unexpected experience in the United States immigration control when she intended to enter the country together with her boyfriend, to spend a three-month vacation. I was nervous and the officer noticed, so he made a request to prove that everything he said was true. He was about to be deported for an imprudencebut his anecdote remained as a testimony for other travelers.

Sharon (@sharonarciniegasp on TikTok) now lives in Miami, Florida, a revelation she made at the beginning of her video that worked as a story spoiler because yes he succeeded avoid deportation. However, at the moment of going through the airport, she really thought that the immigration officer would make her return to Colombia.

He said, all this happened a few years ago when she intended to spend a three-month vacation in the North American country with her boyfriend. At the time, they were both musicians, so they saved their performance money and headed to the United States. They took their luggage, their instruments and arrived at the border so they could meet the friends they were going to stay with during their stay.

This is how a Colombian woman was about to be deported from the US.

What they did not expect was to encounter a major limitation much sooner: the immigration officer. Although this filter is mandatory for all foreigners who wish to enter the United States, they got quite nervous because of the attitude of the uniformed men. “We saw that all the policemen were like bad with people and there was a lot of tension,” explained Sharon.

When it was his turn to review, they were already quite scared, a situation that seemed suspicious to the immigration officer. “He asked us where we were going, who we were going to stay with and, when he saw us carrying the instruments, he asked us: ‘oh, do you sing?’, and we said yes, ‘we have a YouTube channel, we are musicians…’”, mentioned the Colombian.

When the police asked Sharon and her boyfriend if they knew how to use the musical instruments they were carrying and they said yes, made the unexpected request. “Then sing”the young woman recalled. In this sense, the authority wanted the young people to interpret any melody in front of everyone in the immigration control area.

Entering the United States was not so easy for two young Colombians; they almost got deported

At first they were confused, but then they agreed and started unpacking their musical tools.. Although, apparently, it was all a test to show if what they argued was true, because as soon as they were about to start with a topic, the officer launched at them: “No, no, no, my boss kills me.”

Then, the couple was even more perplexed. If they were already nervous because they considered that the policemen had a difficult treatment, that moment made them even more tense. That was when they ran the risk of being returned to Colombia: “She looks kind of tense,” the uniformed man mentioned about Sharon and then made them go into the dreaded “dark room.”

They entered a second filter, where many migrants are often interrogated for a long time and later deported. His case was different and, after that bad drink, they were able to enter the United States to enjoy their vacations.