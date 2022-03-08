“She didn’t break anything”: Toni Costa defends Evelyn Beltrán from those who say she ruined her marriage

This weekend, the followers of Adamari López and Toni Costa witnessed the good relationship between themsince they traveled together to the beaches of Cancun to celebrate the birthday of their daughter Alaïa in the company of other friends.

Through Instagram, the host of Telemundo and her ex shared some of the funniest moments they experienced this weekend as part of the celebrations of their only daughter, so Internet users were quick to speculate that there would soon be a reconciliation between them.

An idea that was forgotten after Toni Costa came out in defense of his current girlfriend, the tiktoker Evelyn Beltrán, alias “La Bichota”.

It all started when the Spanish dancer published a long and emotional message dedicated to his daughter Alaïa in which he blesses her life and thanks her for lighting up his life.

“You fill me with life, that life I give for you, to see you smile, to see your eyes shine.for giving you a childhood full of laughter, adventures, joys and lots of love, peace and happiness, daddy will always love you and I will be there for you until my last breath, you are my everything and my priority and my world knows it and will always support him,” he wrote at the bottom of a series of photos with her.

As expected, the publication generated thousands of reactions and comments, including that of his current girlfriend Evelyn Beltrán, who wrote: “You are the best dad in the world!”

Toni Costa celebrated her daughter Alaïa’s birthday

Photo: Instagram @toni

Immediately, Dozens of Internet users went over the Mexican model, accusing her of being the third in discord between the marriage of Adamari López and Toni Costa, to which he reacted with a strong message.

“She didn’t break anything, I didn’t even know her when my relationship ended, so that’s what you’re talking about!!!!!! How unfair that they always want to poison, what a bad vibe they bring into their lives”, wrote.

Toni Costa came out in defense of his girlfriend Evelyn Beltrán

Photo: Instagram @toni

Before his blunt answer, many Internet users asked him not to waste himself responding to those who attack him and his girlfriend, because in terms of the relationship he has with Alaïa, he has shown that he is a great dad and that she is his only priority. .

It was a few weeks ago when Toni Costa admitted to the cameras of the “Gossip no Like” program that he had an affair with Evelyn Beltrán. In fact, a few weeks ago he surprised the beautiful model with beautiful details for her birthday.