“She didn’t breathe and she barely smiled”: Camila Cabello’s crude confession and her criticism of the paparazzi for her bikini photos

Camila Cabello shared a text on her social networks after seeing some photos of her in a bikini (Reuters)

In a post uploaded to his Instagram account in which there is no image, but a long text, Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello reflected on the criticism she receives about her physical appearance and how they affect her mental health.

In her post shared on Saturday, Cabello claimed that “I wasn’t breathing” and squeezed her belly so much that her “abs hurt” while the paparazzi photographed her in a bikini from all angles while enjoying a day at the beach in Miami.

The singer, who is gearing up for the release of her third studio album “Familia” on April 8, recounts: “Today I bought a new bikini, put on lip gloss and didn’t eat anything too heavy before going to the sea because I knew it would basically be a full photo shoot”, he explained referring to his two-piece animal print pattern that he wears in the latest photographs taken by the paparazzi.

“I held my breath so hard my abs hurt. She was hardly breathing and barely smiling, being aware of where the paparazzi were. I couldn’t let go and relax, do what we’re supposed to do when we go out in nature. I tried to pretend they weren’t there, but I couldn’t,” admitted Cabello, 25.

Camila Cabello in Miami (The Grosby Group)

The artist has confessed that the criticism received by her body ended up undermining her self-esteem. “Every time I’ve been to the beach in Miami I’ve been sneakily photographed and felt super vulnerable and unprepared: I wore bikinis that were too small and form-hugging. I didn’t care how I looked. Later, I saw the photos on the internet and the comments, and they bothered me a lot”, he continued in his discharge.

“When it affected my self-esteem, I remember how shocked I was to realize that I was thinking in the culture of other people’s thoughts and not my own,” he added. “A culture that has become accustomed to an image of what a ‘healthy’ woman’s body should look like is not at all real for many women. Photoshop, restrictive eating, over-exercising, choosing angles that make our bodies look different. I must follow women who accept their cellulite, stretch marks, swelling and weight fluctuations… and many other things,” said Cabello, who encourages women to love their bodies.

“I’m still not at the point in my journey where I don’t give a shit. When I think about it intellectually I know that my physical appearance does not determine how healthy, happy or sexy I am. Emotionally, the message I get from society sounds strong in my own head. Ironically, all of the therapy, all of the inner work, is aimed at trying to get back to feeling like my 7-year-old self on the beach. I’m mourning her today.” be sincere.

The former “Fifth Harmony” member, a three-time Grammy nominee, concluded her message by telling fans that her goal was “feel free again”.

