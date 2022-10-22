she didn’t want a romance with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian was afraid to date Travis Barker.

For more than two years, Kourtney Kardashian has been making perfect love with Travis Barker. The couple was also officially united in front of their family, last May, in Italy. Recently invited to Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny but Not Fat” podcast, the reality star opened up about her relationship with the band’s drummer Blink-182 and notably made a rather surprising revelation. Indeed, during the interview, the founder of Poosh said that initially she did not want to go out with Travis Barker at all and that she repeatedly refused his invitations to restaurants or the cinema: “He asked me to eat vegan sushi, he asked me to go to the cinema. And I was like, ‘I could never go there. I could never”. »

The stress of the first date

Kourtney Kardashian finally followed the advice of her therapist. She explains that it was she who made him change his mind: “My therapist said to me: ‘Why? He seems to be a good father”. And I was like, ‘What if he tries to kiss me, or if he holds my hand, or what? ””. Kim Kardashian’s sister finally took the plunge by going to watch a movie at his home. Since then, the two stars have become inseparable and do not hesitate to show the whole world how much…

