She discovers her boyfriend’s alleged betrayal with Find My iPhone and goes viral on TikTok

The boy was discovered in front of his ex’s house by tracking the Where’s network of his iPhone, activated without his knowledge by his girlfriend.

The function Find my iPhone it is particularly useful for tracing the phone in case it has been lost or stolen, but it is increasingly used improperly to transform someone else’s smartphone into one spying tool. This is how one girl realized that the boyfriend had visited his ex without saying anything: a similar story, however problematic, would normally remain confined to the perimeter of a couple dynamic, but it became public knowledge when some of the girl’s friends documented it on TikTok, fueling the curiosity of hundreds of thousands of spectators.

The phone turned into a spy

It all started when the protagonist of the story realized that her boyfriend had gone to her ex’s house, all by consulting the Find my iPhone function active on her computer and connected to her boyfriend’s phone without his knowledge. In fact, at the moment the girl was not in Italy but abroad on Erasmus, from where she noticed her boyfriend’s movements, immediately telling her discovery to two friends. It is at this point that the affair is landed on TikTok: the friends in question decided to reach the boy and his ex in the place indicated by the tracked iPhone, publishing the chase on the sharing platform.

The reactions on TikTok

As is now often the case on TikTok, the video was published in several parts to increase the reach of the spectators reached as much as possible. The first portion with the background of the story was viewed over two and a half million times in four days; the next two tiktoks document the actual chase of the couple and ended up online in the following days, while the fourth contains updates from the last few hours. As her friends tell, in these hours the protagonist of the story has returned to Italy for a clarification with her partner; in the meantime, always in line with the dynamics of social networks, the story has already divided the spectators into opposing factions – among those who have already condemned the behavior of the boy and who prefers to focus on the fact that the videos are openly talked about shadowing without his knowledge.