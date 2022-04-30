She discovers her husband’s infidelity thanks to a photo of her Disney ride | News from Mexico

Disney World was not the happiest place on Earth for an abandoned ex-wife.

For Natalie, now a single mother of two, the Disney Kingdom may have lost a bit of its magic. after discovering that her husband was cheating on her with one of the two au pairs in her family thanks to a souvenir photograph, indicates New York Post.

Since then, the nanny “p…” has filed a restraining order against her angry former employer. However, Natalie’s ex-husband has been “charming and remorseful” since the breakup, she said.

“We went to Disneyland [sic] in Orlando and we took the babysitter with us to help with the kids… Not the husband,” Natalie, 33, wrote as a caption to her trending Tik Tok testimonial. “I was going through old photos and found more than one where they were too close,” she added.

In the incriminating clip, which garnered more than 1.4 million views, the betrayed bombshell shares a photograph of her ex-spouse and their unidentified babysitter snuggling up on the theme park’s legendary Splash Mountain water ride as she and her daughter sit on a row ahead of them.

Natalie, who hid her last name on social media, covered cheaters’ faces with large beige circles to protect her identity.

She did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

But the spurned husband, who eventually divorced the adulterous dog, shared a follow-up video, explaining that the “slutty” nanny moved into his family’s home, filed a police report against him, and recently gave birth to his ex. baby husband.

“My ex-husband has actually been quite charming and apologetic and just sweet considering the situation,” Natalie confessed in a post shared on Friday, explaining why her viral virulence is focused on the babysitter. “Whereas she, the nanny, had been the complete opposite.”

Natalie claims that the woman regularly sends her vile messages and has forbidden her to go to her old house to pick up her children or any personal belongings.

“He actually filed a police report against me at the beginning of all this, because when I found out [sobre su aventura] I went crazy. I completely lost myself,” Natalie mentioned.

“I got a phone call from the police saying, ‘Apparently you were calling her a whore and insulting her,'” she said. “And I was like, ‘Yeah! I did. I’m not going to deny it, because she’s a whore.

Fortunately, Natalie claims that she was finally able to convince the governess-turned-boyfriend-stealer to drop the charges.

And she certainly wishes her ex and the nanny had been honest about their mutual affinities, instead of leaving her in the dark about their affair.

“At the end of the day, if they really love each other, they just had a baby together, so who am I to stop them from being together?” Natalie said. “The way she handled herself was so wrong, and her attitude towards me is so wrong.”

“How is it possible that she is so horrible to me?” He questioned, assuring, however, that he is not “playing the victim” of the sympathy of social networks.

“I just wanted to explain why my videos are geared more towards her and not him.”

And Natalie’s more than 13,000 online followers showered her with comfort and encouragement in the comments section.

“His ‘remorse’ is just face saving. I hope they feel miserable for each other and experience betrayal in the worst way. Can’t wait to see you shine,” one ally wrote online.

“#1-you are the victim. #2-The repentant ex probably realized that the grass is not greener. #3: Sounds like crap,” wrote another. They both betrayed you and you have the right to drag her if you want. She is not innocent, my guess is that you had the lifestyle that she wanted and you did everything you could to get it.”

In a separate video, Natalie mentioned that she now lives sober, after drinking multiple bottles of wine every day to deal with the pain of her divorce, and recently got a new job.