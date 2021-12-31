She discovers she is positive for Covid on the plane: an isolated woman in the toilet for the whole trip – The video

Traveling from Chicago to Reykjavik, Iceland? Isolated and closed in the bathroom of the plane because it is positive for Covid. The story has as its protagonist Marisa Fotieo, an American teacher who shot a video posted on Tik Tok of her decidedly particular isolation. Video that went viral and that he made almost at the moment 5 million of views. It happened last December 20 aboard an Icelandair aircraft: Fotieo was traveling with his family. Before setting off and crossing the ocean, she had undergone several tampons, she says. All negative and she on the other hand was fine. But once on board he began to experience worrying symptoms typical of Covid-19: sore throat and fatigue. Here then is that the teacher has decided to undergo a new quick test in the bathroom. Result: positive. His story has aroused the interest of the American press and the Bbc. A stewardess, warned of the positivity, tried to find a seat for the woman away from other passengers, but it was not possible because the flight was full. Here then is that Marisa agreed to remain closed in the bathroom for the duration of the trip, while the hostess put the “out of service” sign on the toilet door to avoid informing the people on board and thus triggering panic. Upon landing in Iceland, the teacher went down last and was taken to a hotel for quarantine waiting to be negativized.

