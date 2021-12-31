World

She discovers that she is positive on the plane, closed and ‘isolated’ in the bathroom for the duration of the flight

A long flight from Chicago to Reykjavik, which takes an unexpected turn after take off. An American woman discovered she was positive for Covid while on an Icelandair plane bound for Iceland, and was isolated from passengers with a sort of “mini-quarantine” in the bathroom, pending disembarkation. This is the singular episode reported by various American newspapers, including CNN, which dates back to last December 19. The woman, Marisa Fotieo, a teacher from Chicago, had even done two molecular swabs and 5 rapid tests before the flight, all negative. But only the departure began to feel unwell, and to have a severe sore throat.

“Ok, I thought, I’m going to the bathroom to take a test. It will make me feel better,” Fotieo told CNN. However, the outcome is a bitter surprise: positive. The woman panicked, and called a flight attendant. The stewardess first tried to find a seat on the plane away from the other passengers, then, since the flight was almost full, she agreed with the woman that for the rest of the flight she would be locked in the bathroom.

A sign was posted on the door that read “Out of service”, and Fotieo spent the remaining three hours of travel there. The hostess periodically checked her condition and gave her food and drink. While in the bathroom, the positive woman also made a TikTok video, viewed more than 4.3 million times.

Once the plane landed in Iceland, Fotieo and his family were the last to get off the flight. The woman was taken to a Red Cross hotel, where she spent ten days in quarantine.

